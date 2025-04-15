What to know as tax deadline extended for Florida residents until May 1

While Tuesday is Tax Day across the country, Floridians who forgot to file still have more time thanks to an automatic extension issued by the IRS.

The extension was granted because Florida was among a number of states to be impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters last year.

Taxpayers in Florida have until May 1 to file returns and make payments, and there's no need to do any additional paperwork to receive that extra two week grace period since it automatically applies to all Floridians.

Filers also have the option to request additional extensions to October 15, but interest will accrue if any money due isn't paid by May 1.

Any interest or fees that normally accrue on late payments won't accrue during disaster extensions. Most direct disaster relief is also not counted as income, and so is not taxed.

Experts say that in the wake of a disaster, people are also more vulnerable to scams, so be extra vigilant as you prepare your taxes, even with the extra time of an IRS extension.

"Scammers often pose as representatives of the IRS or FEMA to exploit victims of disasters," said Misty Erickson, tax content program manager at the National Association of Tax Professionals. "Common scams include false promises of tax refunds, fake charities soliciting donations, and phishing attempts requesting personal or financial information."

Erickson said taxpayers should be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts claiming to be from the IRS or relief agencies.

"The IRS never initiates contact via email, text, or social media to request sensitive information," Erickson said. "When in doubt, taxpayers should verify correspondence by calling official numbers directly."

For more information, visit IRS.gov.