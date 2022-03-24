What to Know as Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami Starting Friday

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the speakers will be thumping at Bayfront Park starting Friday with the return of the annual Ultra Music Festival.

The outdoor electronic music festival will take place through Sunday with headliners including David Guetta, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Carl Cox and more.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The roadways will be closed until Sunday for the music event.

All Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be rerouted to the southbound lanes at Southeast 1st Street to 4th Street. Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic will be rerouted eastbound and westbound at Northeast 6th Street.

Biscayne Boulevard southbound is closed south of Northeast 6th Street. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and will close at midnight. On Saturday, gates open at noon and close at midnight and on Sunday, gates open at noon and close at 10 p.m.

Organizers announced in May 2021 an agreement to settle tensions with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, an association representing 13 downtown condominium towers who initially had sought to remove the event from Bayfront Park.

Festival organizers and residents found a balance between protecting local lifestyles and hosting large-scale music productions, Ultra spokesman Ray Martinez said. He suggested the event being canceled the past two years might have helped negotiations.

“Maybe the COVID pause gave both sides an opportunity to kind of take a breath, if you will, and come to the table without the impending event looming over either side,” Martinez said.

Ultra had been hosted in downtown Miami for nearly two decades until 2018. After that year's event, city commissioners voted not to renew the festival's contract following complaints from residents.

Ultra organizers moved the festival to Virginia Key in 2019, but logistical issues and sound complaints from new neighbors prompted organizers not to seek another year at that location.

