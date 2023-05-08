What We Know About EveryBodyKnowsLo, Rapper Killed Inside GALA Nightclub in Miami Beach

A night out took a fatal turn early Sunday morning when an unknown gunman opened fire inside GALA Nightclub in Miami Beach.

Police are investigating the shooting at the nightclub that left a man dead and two women injured, authorities said.

Here's what we know about the victim killed in the shooting:

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Lowell Grissom, a rapper originally from California and best known by his stage name EveryBodyKnowsLo.

Grissom was an artist and entrepreneur with over 16 years of experience in the entertainment industry and a strong background in songwriting and music production.

According to his social networks, he had professional relations with the music company A&R and in recent years he produced and coordinated artists such as Drake, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Ray J.

He was considered an enterprising, creative and versatile musician. An excellent creator with exceptional "interpersonal skills" and a strong ability to form and nurture relationships with industry leaders and A-list celebrities.

The rapper is survived by his 7-year-old son.

What happened inside GALA nightclub?

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday the Miami Beach Police Department received a 911 call regarding shots fired inside the club at 235 23rd Street, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man and two women were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where the man died from his injuries.

The two female victims were expected to recover, police said. By Monday, one woman had been released and the other remained in stable condition.

“Our security at our club checked what was happening as everyone was screaming, people inside the club were running, women were screaming, scared," said a witness to the incident. "We helped them get inside our club so they could calm down, but we weren’t able to hear the shots because of the street noise, but it was really bad, really."

A spokesperson for the nightclub issued a statement to NBC6 that said:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment. Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time. We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation."

Police have not released any additional information about the events that led to the shooting incident, but urge anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.