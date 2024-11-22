What we know about the Palm Beach motor deputies involved in ‘horrific' deadly crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the two motorcycle deputies who died and another who was critically injured after they were hit by a car Thursday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 80 in Loxahatchee, in western Palm Beach, while the three deputies were working traffic enforcement, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a news conference.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of the deputies' motorcycles wouldn't start, so the three were standing on the grassy shoulder waiting on battery jumper cables. An SUV coming eastbound veered off the road and struck them, Bradshaw said.

The female driver had "overcompensated," suddenly turning to the right to avoid a slower vehicle on the road, Bradshaw said. The impact sent the deputies airborne in different directions.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Two of them were pronounced dead at the hospital, and the third is currently fighting for his life in the ICU.

Corporal Luis Paez was one of the deputies who died. According to the sheriff's office, he dedicated over 36 years of his life to law enforcement, beginning his career at PBSO in January 1988 as a corrections deputy before moving to Road Patrol, where he served as a motor deputy for more than 20 years.

Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller was the other deputy who died. He served with distinction for over 18 years in PBSO's motor unit, having started his law enforcement career with the Royal Palm Beach Police Department before it merged with PBSO in October 2008.

Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz is in critical but stable condition after the crash. He joined PBSO in 2004 and has been a member of its motor unit for over 10 years.

Bradshaw said the three were also a part of President-elect Donald Trump's escort detail.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (L to R) Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz pictured with President-elect Donald Trump

"We are mourning the loss of our brothers who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting Palm Beach County," a sheriff's spokesperson said in a statement. "We stand together, honoring their memory and supporting their families, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow. Let us remember their courage and commitment to duty as we pledge to continue their legacy of service."

Two ambulances carrying the motormen's bodies were escorted with lights flashing the seven-mile drive down to the medical examiner's office. Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered outside St. Mary’s Medical Center to embrace each other and offer support.

The driver, who is not facing any charges at this time, did not appear to be impaired, Bradshaw said. He called the crash a "horrific accident."

"Law enforcement, public safety and the military are the only professions when you leave your house and kiss your family goodbye, that might be the last time," Bradshaw said.