What weather can you expect as the Dolphins face the New York Giants? NBC6 meteorologist explains

After that beatdown that we took last week, we could use a win as the Miami Dolphins face off the New York Giants Sunday afternoon.

Miami is hosting the Giants at home and we could expect the weather to stay on the warm and humid side in the morning with dry conditions.

There are, however, a few thunderstorms in the forecast.

Kickoff at 1 p.m. should be good, with the chances for potential thunderstorms arriving later in the afternoon, but as the game continues and we get closer to the drive home, we could see some of those showers.

It will be a tough call, so keep checking in with NBC6 on air or on the app for updates.