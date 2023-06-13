What went on inside the courtroom at Trump's historical arraignment

Former President Donald Trump, wearing a red tie and looking straight ahead, didn't say a single word as his lawyer entered his not-guilty plea in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.

Hundreds of photographers and television crews were at the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse — many broadcasting live from outside — but they couldn't show the key moments inside the courtroom.

Federal rules have long prohibited cameras in the courtroom, but NBC6 analyst Willard Shepard was one of the few who were allowed inside and sat just a few feet behind the former president in his historic arraignment.

Trump was flanked by two rows of Secret Service agents, Shepard said. He was seated at the same table as Walt Nauta, his personal aide who is charged as his co-conspirator.

William J Hennessy Jr. Sketch of former President Donald Trump during his arraignment at a Miami courthouse Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Trump's court appearance lasted 47 minutes, but 40 of those consisted of a back-and-forth among the court, Trump's lawyers and prosecutors about who Trump could have contact with.

The notes and recollections of another attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, are cited repeatedly throughout the 49-page charging document, suggesting that prosecutors may see him as a key witness.

“The problem that Mr. Trump’s lawyers say what this is, many of these people have worked with him for years, had contact with him on a consistent basis, and they have to try to work out some type of arrangement where the government feels secure that communications that should not be happening aren’t taking place, but Mr. Trump can still go on with his life, be able to have these people work for him in some capacity," Shepard told NBC6 anchor Jackie Nespral after sitting through the former president's court appearance.

Located about 10-15 feet away from Trump was special counsel Jack Smith, who oversees the case and pursued criminal charges against him.

"I didn't see them have any contact at all with each other," Shepard said. "Mr. Trump's focus was straight ahead, toward the bench and to the side when he was speaking with his attorneys."

Efforts by news organizations to loosen restrictions that generally prohibit cameras in federal courtrooms failed, despite the event’s unprecedented nature. It was a stark contrast from Trump’s arraignment in New York earlier this year.