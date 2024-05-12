Mother's Day

What will the weather look like this Mother's Day? Here's all you need to know

It’ll be a hot afternoon for Mother’s Day, with temperatures reaching into the low 90s

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're planning to celebrate Mother's Day at the beach or by spending the day outside, get yourself and your mom a lot of water and sunscreen because you'll need it.

It’ll be a hot afternoon for Mother’s Day, with temperatures reaching into the low 90s.

Warm and muggy conditions continue, but the humidity isn’t quite as oppressive as the last few days. 

Dew points have dropped about 3 to 4 degrees in the last 24 hours. So not a huge change behind the weak cold front that moved through yesterday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tonight, warm and humid conditions continue, with overnight lows staying around 80 degrees.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Local

Miami Beach 55 mins ago

‘The beach is crazy': Man dead after shooting at a Miami Beach club

Disney World 4 hours ago

Disney to crack down on guests who lie about disabilities with lifetime bans from parks

This article tagged under:

Mother's DayMiamiSouth FloridaFort Lauderdalefirst alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us