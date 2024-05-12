What will the weather look like this Mother's Day? Here's all you need to know

If you're planning to celebrate Mother's Day at the beach or by spending the day outside, get yourself and your mom a lot of water and sunscreen because you'll need it.

It’ll be a hot afternoon for Mother’s Day, with temperatures reaching into the low 90s.

Warm and muggy conditions continue, but the humidity isn’t quite as oppressive as the last few days.

Dew points have dropped about 3 to 4 degrees in the last 24 hours. So not a huge change behind the weak cold front that moved through yesterday.

Tonight, warm and humid conditions continue, with overnight lows staying around 80 degrees.