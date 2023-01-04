What You Need to Know About the Reopening of Visa, Consular Services at the US Embassy in Cuba

The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana.

But what does this mean for Cubans and their families in South Florida? What sort of services will be reinstated? NBC 6 has the answers.

What services will be reinstated at the U.S. embassy in Havana?

The Embassy confirmed this week it will begin processing immigrant visas, with a priority placed on permits to reunite Cubans with family in the U.S., and others like the diversity visa lottery.

The resumption comes amid the greatest migratory flight from Cuba in decades, which has placed pressure on the Biden administration to open more legal pathways to Cubans and start a dialogue with the Cuban government, despite a historically tense relationship.

What changes were announced?

In May 2022, Havana resumed only limited immigrant visa processing by processing applicants in the IR-5 category meaning the mother or father of U.S. citizens. But as of January 4, the procedures for family preference visas, diversity visa and K-1 fiancé visas will be added over time.

How many visas are expected to be granted with these changes?

When the Biden administration announced that it would work on more legal pathways for Cubans to enter the U.S., the State Department indicated that they expected to grant some 20,000 visas a year.

Is it possible to change the location where a visa is processed?

Due to limited resources, the U.S. Embassy in Havana is not accepting transfer requests from applicants. However, applicants should check the visa section on the embassy website, to be aware of changes that may be announced in the coming days.

What about tourist visas?

At this time, the announcement only applies to immigrant visas. The embassy website is urging those who wish to travel to the U.S. as tourists to apply for such a visa at any other U.S. embassy or consulate in the world.

Which non-immigrant visas can be processed in Havana?

In the case of non-immigrants (Cubans who want to be in the U.S. temporarily), services are only available for a diplomatic or official visa (A or G) or for those who present an emergency health condition that requires medical treatment in the United States.

What should I do if I am waiting for an interview appointment in Havana?

According to the Consular Section of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba has rescheduled some interviews that were set for the first week of January 2023.

At first, anyone with an interview scheduled for January 3 was affected. However, if you have an appointment scheduled for the next few days, check your email to verify that you do not have any changes to your appointment date.

Because the changes will be made gradually, the U.S. embassy in Cuba suggests that the island's citizens visit the embassy's social platforms and its website to be informed about the expansion of the visa service.

How is Cuban immigration affecting South Florida?

In the last year, 283,189 Cubans have been arrested crossing the border between Mexico and the U.S., on average more than 775 per day, according to a U.S. Census report. This represents the largest wave of migration from the Island to the United States since the 1990s. In November alone, 35,849 nationals arrived on U.S. soil, according to data from the Customs and Border Protection Office.

And since the weekend, more than 500 Cuban migrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys -- the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island and stretching thin U.S. border agencies both on land and at sea.

It is a dangerous 100-mile (160-kilometer) trip in often rickety boats — unknown thousands having perished over the years — but more Cubans are taking the risk amid deepening and compounding political and economic crises at home.

The Coast Guard tries to interdict Cuban migrants at sea and return them. Since the U.S. government’s new fiscal year began Oct. 1, about 4,200 have been stopped at sea — or about 43 a day. That was up from 17 per day in the previous fiscal year and just two per day during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

But an unknown number have made it to land and will likely get to stay.

Dry Tortugas National Park, a group of seven islands 70 miles (110 kilometers) west of Key West, remained closed to visitors Wednesday as the U.S. evacuated Cuban migrants who came ashore there earlier in the week. Normally, about 255 tourists a day arrive by boat and seaplane to tour the islands and Fort Jefferson, which was built 160 years ago. Officials did not know when it would reopen.

Cubans are willing to take the risk because those who make it to U.S. soil almost always get to stay, even if their legal status is murky. They also arrive by land, flying to Nicaragua, then traveling north through Honduras and Guatemala into Mexico. In the 2021-22 fiscal year, 220,000 Cubans were stopped at the U.S.-Mexican border, almost six times as many as the previous year.

Callan Garcia, a Florida immigration attorney, said most Cubans who reach U.S. soil tell Border Patrol agents they can't find adequate work at home, so they are flagged “expedited for removal" as having entered the country illegally. But the connotation that they will be removed quickly or at all is misleading.

Because the U.S. and Cuba do not have formal diplomatic relations, the American government has no way to repatriate them. Cubans are released but given an order that requires them to contact federal immigration authorities periodically to confirm their address and status. They are allowed to get work permits, driver’s licenses and Social Security numbers, but cannot apply for permanent residency or citizenship.

Garcia said that can last for the rest of their lives; some Cubans who came in the 1980 Mariel boatlift still are designated “expedited for removal."

On the other hand, Haitian immigrants almost always get sent back, even though political persecution and violence is rife there, along with severe economic hardship.