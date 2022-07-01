Independence Day

What's Closed, Open on July 4th in South Florida?

If you forgot some last-minute items, we have you covered on what places are open and closed across South Florida

By Kevin Boulandier

Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, falls on a Monday this year.

Grocery Stores

  • Publix - OPEN
  • Walgreens- OPEN
  • Sedanos- OPEN
  • Winn Dixie/Fresco y Mas- OPEN
  • Presidente Supermarket- OPEN
  • Trader Joe's - OPEN from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods- OPEN from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (call your nearest location as hours vary)
Drug Stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours)

  • CVS- OPEN
  • Walgreens- OPEN
  • Navarro- OPEN

Big Box Stores

  • Target- OPEN
  • Costco: CLOSED
  • Walmart: OPEN
  • BJ's Wholesale: OPEN
  • Home Depot: OPEN
  • Best Buy: OPEN

Shopping Malls

  • Malls will be open, but be sure to check with your local store as hours may vary

Banks

  • Most banks are CLOSED but always check with your local bank for varying schedules

Miami Dade County Services

  • Courts: CLOSED
  • Schools: CLOSED
  • Libraries: CLOSED
  • Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION
  • County Offices: CLOSED
  • Miami Dade Transit: Sunday Schedule

Broward County Services

  • Courts: CLOSED
  • Schools: CLOSED
  • County Offices: CLOSED
  • Libraries: CLOSED
  • Garbage Collection: Contact your city as hours vary
  • Broward Transit: Sunday Schedule
