What's Closed, Open on July 4th in South Florida?

Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, falls on a Monday this year.

If you forgot some last-minute items, we have you covered on what places are open and closed across South Florida.

Grocery Stores

Publix - OPEN

Walgreens- OPEN

Sedanos- OPEN

Winn Dixie/Fresco y Mas- OPEN

Presidente Supermarket- OPEN

Trader Joe's - OPEN from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods- OPEN from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (call your nearest location as hours vary)

Drug Stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours)

CVS- OPEN

Walgreens- OPEN

Navarro- OPEN

Big Box Stores

Target- OPEN

Costco: CLOSED

Walmart: OPEN

BJ's Wholesale: OPEN

Home Depot: OPEN

Best Buy: OPEN

Shopping Malls

Malls will be open, but be sure to check with your local store as hours may vary

Banks

Most banks are CLOSED but always check with your local bank for varying schedules

Miami Dade County Services

Courts: CLOSED

Schools: CLOSED

Libraries: CLOSED

Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION

County Offices: CLOSED

Miami Dade Transit: Sunday Schedule

Broward County Services

Courts: CLOSED

Schools: CLOSED

County Offices: CLOSED

Libraries: CLOSED

Garbage Collection: Contact your city as hours vary

Broward Transit: Sunday Schedule