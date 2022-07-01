What's Closed, Open on July 4th in South Florida?

Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, falls on a Monday this year.
If you forgot some last-minute items, we have you covered on what places are open and closed across South Florida.
Grocery Stores
- Publix - OPEN
- Walgreens- OPEN
- Sedanos- OPEN
- Winn Dixie/Fresco y Mas- OPEN
- Presidente Supermarket- OPEN
- Trader Joe's - OPEN from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods- OPEN from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (call your nearest location as hours vary)
Drug Stores (Pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours)
- CVS- OPEN
- Walgreens- OPEN
- Navarro- OPEN
Big Box Stores
- Target- OPEN
- Costco: CLOSED
- Walmart: OPEN
- BJ's Wholesale: OPEN
- Home Depot: OPEN
- Best Buy: OPEN
Shopping Malls
- Malls will be open, but be sure to check with your local store as hours may vary
Banks
- Most banks are CLOSED but always check with your local bank for varying schedules
Miami Dade County Services
- Courts: CLOSED
- Schools: CLOSED
- Libraries: CLOSED
- Garbage Collection: NO COLLECTION
- County Offices: CLOSED
- Miami Dade Transit: Sunday Schedule
Broward County Services
- Courts: CLOSED
- Schools: CLOSED
- County Offices: CLOSED
- Libraries: CLOSED
- Garbage Collection: Contact your city as hours vary
- Broward Transit: Sunday Schedule
