What’s Going on With Mysterious ‘Uber Code’ Texts?

In online forums, people across the country are complaining about getting unsolicited texts from Uber with a code.

In Florida: "How can I stop these texts? I am getting one every 2 to 3 minutes. Help I'm going crazy." Same thing in Connecticut: "What's going on with Uber right now? Been getting spammed every three minutes with verification codes." And in California: "Uber sending texts with "my Uber code" even though I've deleted my account months ago."

But what do these unsolicited text messages mean? And are consumers at risk? Are Uber customers getting billed for bogus rides?

NBC Chicago reached out to Uber for more information and the short answer is no.

According to an Uber spokesperson, "These codes are sent when someone tries to create an account using your phone number — which is usually a typo or an automated bot trying to create a fake account. "They also added that consumers are not at risk because "the text is sent to verify the phone number before creating an account." which cannot be created "without first confirming you own the phone number entered in the sign up process."

Uber told us typing the word "STOP" would prevent getting further texts.

The ride share company says it is "in the process of updating the copy in these text messages so that it's clearer to consumers what's happening and what they should do" and that "there's no harm is replying stop and the new messages will make that clear."

Uber said it is still exploring other ways to provide consumers with enough details so they can understand what's happening, which is challenging in the space of a text. The company is considering other possible steps to take — which may include linking customers to a website for more information.