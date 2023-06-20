Miami Heat

WATCH LIVE: What's next for the Miami Heat? Pat Riley reflects on Finals fail and lays out plans for new season

By NBC6

Miami Heat President Pat Riley held a news conference Tuesday to talk about the team’s run in the 2023 NBA Finals and what to expect next season.

The Heat ended the finals 4-1 with the Denver Nuggets taking home their first title.

The title loss is the Heat’s third finals fail in the team’s last three appearances.

Changes are expected to be made over the summer as Riley and the Heat’s front office make roster decisions

This article tagged under:

Miami HeatNBAPat Riley
