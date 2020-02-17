What’s Open and Closed for Presidents’ Day in South Florida

Across South Florida, plenty of people will have Monday off to honor the 45 people who have served as America’s leader as the country celebrates the annual Presidents’ Day holiday.

At the same time, there will be plenty of places – from restaurants to businesses – that will have their doors open as well. Here’s a list of what is open and closed across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Schools in both counties are closed on Monday, as will all libraries in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Offices in both counties as well as the city governments in Miami, Homestead, Marathon and Key West will be closed along with courts in Miami-Dade County, while the city of Fort Lauderdale will be up and running as will the courts in Broward.

Mass transit systems in both counties – as well as the Tri-Rail service – will operate on normal schedules Monday.

If you have errands to run, you’re in luck as most businesses from supermarkets like Publix and Trader Joe’s to stores like CVS and Target are open on Monday – but you can call and make sure that they will be running on their normal schedule.