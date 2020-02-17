Presidents Day

What’s Open and Closed for Presidents’ Day in South Florida

Across South Florida, plenty of people will have Monday off to honor the 45 people who have served as America’s leader

FILE – In this undated file photo, Mount Rushmore is shown in South Dakota. From left are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. The Partners in Preservation Campaign is asking the public to vote on 20 historic sites, including one at Mount Rushmore, that are vying for $2 million in preservation funding. The project at Mount Rushmore seeks $250,000 to restore structural elements of the Borglum View Terrace, where Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum’s original studio stood. (AP Photo, File)

Across South Florida, plenty of people will have Monday off to honor the 45 people who have served as America’s leader as the country celebrates the annual Presidents’ Day holiday.

At the same time, there will be plenty of places – from restaurants to businesses – that will have their doors open as well. Here’s a list of what is open and closed across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Schools in both counties are closed on Monday, as will all libraries in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Offices in both counties as well as the city governments in Miami, Homestead, Marathon and Key West will be closed along with courts in Miami-Dade County, while the city of Fort Lauderdale will be up and running as will the courts in Broward.

Mass transit systems in both counties – as well as the Tri-Rail service – will operate on normal schedules Monday.

If you have errands to run, you’re in luck as most businesses from supermarkets like Publix and Trader Joe’s to stores like CVS and Target are open on Monday – but you can call and make sure that they will be running on their normal schedule.

