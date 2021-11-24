What's Open and Closed on Thanksgiving in South Florida?

Keeping track of all the specials can be hard, not to mention global supply chain issues creating delayed or out of stock gifts forcing some shoppers to start before the big day.

It’s not even Black Friday and shoppers are already taking advantage of deep discounts and sales.

Diego Delacampa is walking out of Dolphin Mall with bags in each hand and gifts for his family.

“I have a few presents to get back to Argentina to my country, so it's always nice to be here and I also take advantage of the Black Friday offers,” Delacampa said.

Two days before Black Friday, stores are already offering 70 percent off, BOGO’s and other huge discounts.

According to RetailMeNot, 83 percent of shoppers say they’ve already started shopping before Thanksgiving and consumers plan to spend 15 percent more or nearly $900 more than last year.

Retailers are taking advantage. At Target, sales started Sunday. The chain launched it's new holiday match guarantee, approving price adjustments on all items if the price is lower later in the season.

At Best Buy, some laptops are up to $500 off and many other retailers are selling stuff at half price.

Target and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving. Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills, Dadeland Mall and Dolphin Mall are among the major malls to close on Thanksgiving as well.