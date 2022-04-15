What's Open, Closed on Easter in South Florida

Whether you're heading to church or an egg hunt, Easter is a holiday to celebrate with family and friends, so there will be several South Florida businesses that will be closed Sunday.

Among the businesses that will be closed on Easter are Publix, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and Aldi.

Other stores like CVS, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, Sedano's, Walmart and Trader Joe's will remain open, with normal or reduced hours.

Shopping malls like The Falls, Westland Mall, and Dadeland Mall are also closing on Sunday, while Aventura Mall, Dolphin Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Miami International Mall will open with normal or reduced hours.