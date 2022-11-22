What's Open, Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in South Florida

This year several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.
But don't worry, there are many stores that will still be open, even if only a few hours, to give customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.
Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for Thanksgiving Day:
Closed
Aldi – Closed
Banana Republic – Closed
Barnes & Noble – Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond – Closed
Best Buy – Closed
Costco – Closed
BJ's Wholesale - Closed
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed
Gap – Closed
Home Depot – Closed
Kohl’s – Closed
Macy’s – Closed
Marshalls – Closed
Old Navy – Closed
Target – Closed
Walmart – Closed
Trader Joe's - Closed
Publix - Closed
Winn-Dixie - Closed
Fresco Y Más: Closed
Open
The following stores, however, will be open:
Walgreens: Open (Location hours will vary) Most 24-hour stores should still remain open all day.
CVS/Navarro: Open (Location hours will vary)
Sedano's - Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two stores — 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade — will stay open until 10 p.m.
Brandsmart - Open 4 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday for Black Friday shopping.
Milam’s Market: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CVS – Open (Location hours will vary)
Family Dollar: Open (Location hours will vary)
Dollar General – Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping
Whole Foods – Open (Location hours will vary)
Sprouts: Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m
Black Friday
Aventura Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Broward Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.
Coral Square - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Dadeland Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.
Dolphin Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Falls - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.