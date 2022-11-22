What's Open, Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday in South Florida

This year several major retailers are continuing a trend that started during the coronavirus pandemic to close their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

But don't worry, there are many stores that will still be open, even if only a few hours, to give customers a chance to grab last-minute items or to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.

Here are the latest updates on store hours and closures for Thanksgiving Day:

Closed

Aldi – Closed

Banana Republic – Closed

Barnes & Noble – Closed

Bed Bath & Beyond – Closed

Best Buy – Closed

Costco – Closed

BJ's Wholesale - Closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed

Gap – Closed

Home Depot – Closed

Kohl’s – Closed

Macy’s – Closed

Marshalls – Closed

Old Navy – Closed

Target – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Trader Joe's - Closed

Publix - Closed

Winn-Dixie - Closed

Fresco Y Más: Closed

Open

The following stores, however, will be open:

Walgreens: Open (Location hours will vary) Most 24-hour stores should still remain open all day.

CVS/Navarro: Open (Location hours will vary)

Sedano's - Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two stores — 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade — will stay open until 10 p.m.

Brandsmart - Open 4 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday for Black Friday shopping.

Milam’s Market: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS – Open (Location hours will vary)

Family Dollar: Open (Location hours will vary)

Dollar General – Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping

Whole Foods – Open (Location hours will vary)

Sprouts: Stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m

Black Friday

Aventura Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Broward Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Coral Square - Closed on Thanksgiving Day , but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dadeland Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dolphin Mall - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Falls - Closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open at 7 a.m. Friday.