What's Open on Christmas Day Across South Florida

While many businesses are closing Sunday for the Christmas holiday across South Florida, some will remain open in an effort to give you a chance to get those last-minute items or if you don't feel like cooking.

Most grocery stores like Publix and Winn-Dixie are closed as well as all major malls across Miami-Dade and Broward. Some government services, including the U.S. Postal Service and libraries in both counties, will also be closed on both Sunday and Monday along with many banks.

Here is a list of what locations will be open on Sunday across South Florida:

Sedano's Supermarket locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS and Navarro locations will be open, but many of the pharmacies will be closed.

Walgreens locations will remain open, but some may have reduced hours.

Miami-Dade Transit services will operate on a weekend schedule. Broward County Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Fast food restaurants including Dunkin', Taco Bell, McDonalds, Wendy's and Starbucks will be open.

Other restaurants open on Christmas include IHOP, Applebee's and Golden Corral.

Little Caesars, Pizza Hut and Domino's will be open, but may have reduced hours.