What's With the Construction on I-95 in Broward? FDOT Gives Update on Project's Progress

The sound of construction crews and cars whizzing by is the usual routine along parts of I-95 in Broward County.

“It’s backed up every day. Significant delays. I try to avoid it whenever I can,” said Tony Maiorana, a driver in Broward.

“There’s a lot of traffic and there’s a lot of construction,” said Joanne Lessard, another driver in Broward.

As drivers deal with the traffic that comes with construction, project managers with the Florida Department of Transportation gave NBC 6 an update on the reason behind the rubble, cranes and crews.

“The main benefit is that there will be a direct connection between the express lanes on I-595 and the express lanes on I-95. We started the project back in July of 2019. So we’re a little over four years into the project, said Mark Moshier, senior construction project manager with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The limits of Phase 3C of the project begin on I-95, starting along Hollywood Boulevard up to Broward Boulevard and on I-595 from the I-95 interchange to State Road 7. Currently, FDOT and their contractors are widening lanes on I-95 express in both directions and installing connecting ramps from I-595 to I-95.

“Right now if you drive on I-595, you will notice that the express lanes stop right around state road 7 and there’s a lot of weaving to get over to the north and south on I-95. This project will make that weaving go away,” Moshier said.

The cost of the project is currently $457 million and is being funded by bond money from the state of Florida.

“In the morning it’s not that bad, but once it gets toward the 6:45 or 7 it gets real backed up,” said driver Courtney Yates, a driver who passes the construction zone every day to get to his nursing school in Hollywood.

Drivers could see these new connections by September of 2025, but project managers say it could be done earlier if they stay on schedule.

“It’s a necessary evil. An inconvenient convenience. So you just have to deal with it in this state,” Yates said.

More information on the construction project can be found here.