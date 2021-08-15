Wheelchair-Bound Man Struck, Killed by Driver in Doral

A man trying to cross the street in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a driver in Doral Sunday morning.

The fatal crash happened on NW 79th Street and 12th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire rescue responded to the incident at 4:14 a.m.

Police say the man was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the incident. Officials said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.