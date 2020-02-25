Early Voting

When and Where to Go for Early Voting in South Florida

Early voting for the Florida Primary begins March 2 in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties and March 7 in Broward

Miami-Dade County

Early voting for the 2020 Florida Primary on Tuesday, March 17 begins Monday in Miami-Dade County. There are over 20 locations where you can go to cast your ballots.

Schedule

Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sites

Coral Gables Branch Library
3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Coral Reef Branch Library
9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33157

Elections Department
(Main Office)
2700 NW 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172

Florida International University
(Student Academic Success Center)
11200 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33199 (Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)

Historic Garage
3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science – as you enter on the right-hand side)

Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center)
1601 N. Krome Avenue Homestead, FL 33030

John F. Kennedy Library
190 W 49th Street Hialeah, FL 33012

Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room
5400 NW 22nd Avenue - Building A, Miami, FL 33142

Kendall Branch Library
9101 SW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33176

Lemon City Library
430 NE 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137

Miami Beach City Hall
1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center)
11011 SW 104th Street - Building K, Miami, FL 33176 (Entrance on SW 104th Street and SW 113th Place)

Miami Dade College North Campus (Library)
11380 NW 27th Avenue - Building 2, Miami, FL 33167

Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center)
15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016

North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

North Miami Public Library
835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

North Shore Branch Library
7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library
2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180

South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Stephen P. Clark Gov’t Center (Elections Branch Office)
111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128

West Dade Regional Library
9445 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165

West Kendall Regional Library
10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196

West Miami Community Center
901 SW 62nd Avenue, West Miami, FL 33144

Broward County

Early voting in Broward County is from Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sites

African-American Research Library
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard NW 6th St., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Broward Health North (Conference Room)
201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064

Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance)
3200 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33306

Davie/Cooper City Library
4600 SW 82nd Avenue, Davie, Florida 33328

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library
1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 130, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center
410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Miramar Branch Library
2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida 33025

Hollywood Branch Library
2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33020

Nob Hill Soccer Club
10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, Florida 33322

North Regional Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, Florida 33066

Northwest Regional Library
3151 University Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065

Nova Southeastern University
Huizenga College of Business
3301 College Ave. Room 1048 & 1049, Davie, Florida 33314

Pine Trails Park Amphitheater
10555 Trails End, Parkland, Florida 33076

E Pat Larkins Community Center
520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

Lauderhill Mall
1519 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, Florida 33313

South Regional Library
7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024

Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33331

Tamarac Branch library
8701 W. Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, Florida 33321

West Regional Library
8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation, Florida 33324

Weston Branch library
4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, Florida 33332

Wilton Manors City Hall
2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Florida 33305

Monroe County

Early voting in Monroe County begins Monday, March 2 and ends Saturday, March 14, with sites open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sites

Supervisor of Elections Offices:

  • 530 Whitehead St #101, Key West
  • 10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
  • 102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo 

Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road
31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

Islamorada Branch Library
81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada

Early Votingprimary electionFlorida primary
