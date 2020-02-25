When and Where to Go for Early Voting in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

Early voting for the 2020 Florida Primary on Tuesday, March 17 begins Monday in Miami-Dade County. There are over 20 locations where you can go to cast your ballots.

Schedule

Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sites

Coral Gables Branch Library

3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Coral Reef Branch Library

9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33157

Elections Department

(Main Office)

2700 NW 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172

Florida International University

(Student Academic Success Center)

11200 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33199 (Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)

Historic Garage

3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science – as you enter on the right-hand side)

Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center)

1601 N. Krome Avenue Homestead, FL 33030

John F. Kennedy Library

190 W 49th Street Hialeah, FL 33012

Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room

5400 NW 22nd Avenue - Building A, Miami, FL 33142

Kendall Branch Library

9101 SW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33176

Lemon City Library

430 NE 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137

Miami Beach City Hall

1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center)

11011 SW 104th Street - Building K, Miami, FL 33176 (Entrance on SW 104th Street and SW 113th Place)

Miami Dade College North Campus (Library)

11380 NW 27th Avenue - Building 2, Miami, FL 33167

Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center)

15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

North Miami Public Library

835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

North Shore Branch Library

7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library

2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180

South Dade Regional Library

10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Stephen P. Clark Gov’t Center (Elections Branch Office)

111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128

West Dade Regional Library

9445 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165

West Kendall Regional Library

10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196

West Miami Community Center

901 SW 62nd Avenue, West Miami, FL 33144

Broward County

Early voting in Broward County is from Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sites

African-American Research Library

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard NW 6th St., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33311

Broward Health North (Conference Room)

201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064

Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance)

3200 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33306

Davie/Cooper City Library

4600 SW 82nd Avenue, Davie, Florida 33328

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center

1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library

1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 130, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center

410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Miramar Branch Library

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida 33025

Hollywood Branch Library

2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33020

Nob Hill Soccer Club

10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, Florida 33322

North Regional Library

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, Florida 33066

Northwest Regional Library

3151 University Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065

Nova Southeastern University

Huizenga College of Business

3301 College Ave. Room 1048 & 1049, Davie, Florida 33314

Pine Trails Park Amphitheater

10555 Trails End, Parkland, Florida 33076

E Pat Larkins Community Center

520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060

Lauderhill Mall

1519 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, Florida 33313

South Regional Library

7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33331

Tamarac Branch library

8701 W. Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, Florida 33321

West Regional Library

8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation, Florida 33324

Weston Branch library

4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, Florida 33332

Wilton Manors City Hall

2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Florida 33305

Monroe County

Early voting in Monroe County begins Monday, March 2 and ends Saturday, March 14, with sites open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sites

Supervisor of Elections Offices:

530 Whitehead St #101, Key West

10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo

Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road

31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

Islamorada Branch Library

81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada