When and Where to Go for Early Voting in South Florida

Miami-Dade County
Early voting for the 2020 Florida Primary on Tuesday, March 17 begins Monday in Miami-Dade County. There are over 20 locations where you can go to cast your ballots.
Schedule
Local
Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sites
Coral Gables Branch Library
3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Reef Branch Library
9211 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33157
Elections Department
(Main Office)
2700 NW 87th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172
Florida International University
(Student Academic Success Center)
11200 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33199 (Entrance on SW 107th Avenue and SW 16th Street)
Historic Garage
3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science – as you enter on the right-hand side)
Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center)
1601 N. Krome Avenue Homestead, FL 33030
John F. Kennedy Library
190 W 49th Street Hialeah, FL 33012
Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room
5400 NW 22nd Avenue - Building A, Miami, FL 33142
Kendall Branch Library
9101 SW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33176
Lemon City Library
430 NE 61st Street, Miami, FL 33137
Miami Beach City Hall
1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center)
11011 SW 104th Street - Building K, Miami, FL 33176 (Entrance on SW 104th Street and SW 113th Place)
Miami Dade College North Campus (Library)
11380 NW 27th Avenue - Building 2, Miami, FL 33167
Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center)
15151 NW 82nd Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33016
North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
North Miami Public Library
835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161
North Shore Branch Library
7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library
2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Stephen P. Clark Gov’t Center (Elections Branch Office)
111 NW 1st Street (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128
West Dade Regional Library
9445 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165
West Kendall Regional Library
10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196
West Miami Community Center
901 SW 62nd Avenue, West Miami, FL 33144
Broward County
Early voting in Broward County is from Saturday, March 7 to Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sites
African-American Research Library
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard NW 6th St., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33311
Broward Health North (Conference Room)
201 E. Sample Road, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064
Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance)
3200 N. Federal Highway, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33306
Davie/Cooper City Library
4600 SW 82nd Avenue, Davie, Florida 33328
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach, Florida 33060
Ft. Lauderdale Branch Library
1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 130, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304
Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center
410 SE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009
Miramar Branch Library
2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida 33025
Hollywood Branch Library
2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33020
Nob Hill Soccer Club
10200 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, Florida 33322
North Regional Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, Florida 33066
Northwest Regional Library
3151 University Drive, Coral Springs, Florida 33065
Nova Southeastern University
Huizenga College of Business
3301 College Ave. Room 1048 & 1049, Davie, Florida 33314
Pine Trails Park Amphitheater
10555 Trails End, Parkland, Florida 33076
E Pat Larkins Community Center
520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060
Lauderhill Mall
1519 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, Florida 33313
South Regional Library
7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024
Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, Florida 33331
Tamarac Branch library
8701 W. Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, Florida 33321
West Regional Library
8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation, Florida 33324
Weston Branch library
4205 Bonaventure Boulevard, Weston, Florida 33332
Wilton Manors City Hall
2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, Florida 33305
Monroe County
Early voting in Monroe County begins Monday, March 2 and ends Saturday, March 14, with sites open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Sites
Supervisor of Elections Offices:
- 530 Whitehead St #101, Key West
- 10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
- 102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo
Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road
31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key
Islamorada Branch Library
81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada