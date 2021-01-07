When Can I Get A COVID-19 Vaccine? See Where You Stand in Line

The COVID-19 vaccine is officially here, but a specific distribution strategy is in place in Florida as senior citizens and health care workers begin to get inoculated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is prioritizing the elderly and those fighting on the frontlines of the virus when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine. If you're wondering when you will be able to get a vaccine, use the interactive tool below for an estimate of where you stand in line.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.