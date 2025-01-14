When will Gov. DeSantis announce Marco Rubio's replacement?

Questions surrounding who will replace Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate are swirling, as the process to confirm him as Secretary of State is in the works – not only in Florida but across the country for its obvious implications.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has ruled out appointing himself, had previously said he would choose someone by the first half of January, which would be this week. Many were anticipating an announcement Monday, but that didn’t happen.

"We are obviously making an appointment very soon, we have until Jan. 20 where we will not have a vacancy," DeSantis said at a news conference Monday. "I anticipate a vacancy on the afternoon of the 20th and no later than the 21st, so we’ll have someone ready to go."

“We’ve talked to a lot of good people, a lot of incredible candidates," he said.

Some of the names being considered are Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody, Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nunez, his Chief of Staff James Urthmeyer, and even Lara Trump, who has removed her name from consideration.

Some reports have Moody as the favorite. Members of Congress like Kat Cammack from the Jacksonville area and Cory Mills from the Orlando area do not appear to be options because of the razor-thin Republican majority in the U.S. House.

DeSantis has said that he will appoint a senator to complete the remaining two years of Rubio’s term and someone strong on immigration enforcement and support cutting the federal bureaucracy. There will be a special election in November 2026 to finish the term.