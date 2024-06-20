‘Where I'm supposed to be': Army veteran, triple-amputee receives new Homestead home

An Army veteran beamed and gave moving reflections on life, trauma and hope as he accepted a brand new home in Homestead as a thank you for his service.

Sergeant Luis Rosa-Valentin entered his new five-bedroom, four-bathroom home for the first time Wednesday with his wife and children by his side. The house was gifted through the nonprofit Helping a Hero, which helps those who’ve been wounded in the military.

“It feels like I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Rosa-Valentin said. “That’s what it feels like. It just feels right.“

The father of five is a triple-amputee. In 2008, he lost both legs and an arm after an IED exploded next to him in Iraq.

He also lost sight in one eye and some of his hearing.

“It happened exactly the way it was supposed to happen,” he said.

Rosa-Valetin took a breath, visibly emotional.

“As painful and as horrible as it is, past traumas are just that, you’re past it,” he said.

The home was built with the sergeant's needs in mind, including grab bars in the bathroom, lower cabinets and wider hallways.

“I don’t have to worry about the wall to my left and to my right,” Rosa-Valentin said. “I can stop on a dime, turn around and go do my things.”

Several lawmakers showed up to the ceremony to stress the importance of giving back to those who served.

“The problem with war is people get hurt or lose their lives,” said Senator Rick Scott. “The people who come back injured, we have to help them. The people who lose their lives, we have to help their families.”

Rosa-Valentin said he hopes his story of survival and overcoming inspires others to never give up.

“Just keep going,” he said. “Keep going. Do not stop. You are never out of the fight.”