Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Events Taking Place Across South Florida

Saturday will mark the final day of 2022 and both cities and venues across Miami-Dade and Broward will be holding events to ring in the new year.

Here's a list of some events taking place that you can attend:

Miami-Dade

Bayfront Park will hold it's annual New Year's Eve party from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is free.

Miami Children's Museum will hold a "Noon Year's Eve" celebration starting at 10 a.m. to give kids an earlier start to all the fun.

Miami Beach will hold it's New Year's Eve celebration starting at 5 p.m. at 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

Wynwood Marketplace will hold the area's biggest party with a live DJ. Doors open at 8 p.m. with free admission for the first hour.

Nightclubs and hotels including the Clevelander South Beach, LIV and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach will also be holding events.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward

Gulfstream Park will hold it's Neon New Year's Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Hard Rock Masquerade at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will begin at 9 p.m.

The Museum of Discovery and Science will hold an event for kids form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Florida Keys