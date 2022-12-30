Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Events Taking Place Across South Florida

New Year's Eve

Here's a list of some events taking place that you can attend

Saturday will mark the final day of 2022 and both cities and venues across Miami-Dade and Broward will be holding events to ring in the new year.

Miami-Dade

  • Bayfront Park will hold it's annual New Year's Eve party from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is free.
  • Miami Children's Museum will hold a "Noon Year's Eve" celebration starting at 10 a.m. to give kids an earlier start to all the fun.
  • Miami Beach will hold it's New Year's Eve celebration starting at 5 p.m. at 12th Street and Ocean Drive.
  • Wynwood Marketplace will hold the area's biggest party with a live DJ. Doors open at 8 p.m. with free admission for the first hour.
  • Nightclubs and hotels including the Clevelander South Beach, LIV and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach will also be holding events.
Broward

Florida Keys

  • Female impersonator Sushi stars in the final Red Shoe Drop festivities at the Bourbon Street Pub complex.

