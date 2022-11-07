Where to Find Free Sandbag Distribution Centers Near You Ahead of Nicole

Portions of South Florida were placed under a hurricane watch after Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning and was expected to approach the state later in the week.

Nicole had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northwest at 9 mph about 435 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Much of South Florida was in the storm's cone of concern Monday.

In preparation for the potential heavy rainfall and Tropical Storm force winds, there will be several free sand distribution centers across South Florida.

Miami Springs

The City of Miami Springs announced Monday that it will provide free sand distribution at the Miami Springs Center on Tuesday, November 8th, starting at 10am in anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s approach to South Florida.

The sand distribution is limited to Miami Springs residents. Sandbags will not be provided so anyone in need of sand must bring their own bags. The City will provide shovels to allow residents to shovel sand into their own bags.

The City of Miami Springs is limiting the distribution to five bags per household.

Fort Lauderdale

To aid in preparation for the upcoming storm, the City of Fort Lauderdale will be distributing sand bags at Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Avenue beginning Tuesday, November 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bags will be limited to six per car while supplies last.

Proof of City of Fort Lauderdale residency is required. Residents are also required to bring their own shovels.

Pompano Beach

The City of Pompano Beach will be distributing free sandbags Tuesday, November 8 from 8 AM to 12 PM or while supplies last.

The distribution area is located at 1660 NE 10th Street across from the airpark.

Sandbags are free for Pompano Beach residents only and proof of residency is required.

Sandbags will be limited to a maximum of 10 bags per household.

Cooper City

Due to the potential for heavy rain, sandbags will be available in Cooper City on Tuesday, November 8 at the Public Works Complex at 9070 SW 51st Street from 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

Sandbags will be limited to seven bags per household. Proof of Cooper City residency required.

Residents must be physically present to fill up the sandbags.

Miami

In anticipation for Subtropical Storm Nicole, the City of Miami will be distributing free sandbags on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 AM to 5 PM at three locations.