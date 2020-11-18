Where to Get Free Turkeys, Thanksgiving Meals in South Florida

South Florida will be in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving coming this November 26th - and locations around the area are going to be helping those in need during this time.

Here's a list of locations around the area where you can get free turkeys or thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday.

Thursday, November 19th

Colorado Rockies pitcher Yency Almonte will host a thanksgiving meal giveaway at the Hank Klein Club (2805 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami 33133) starting at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 20th

AutoNation will give out 100 thanksgiving meal bags to families in need at Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek (4250 State Road 7, Coconut Creek 33073) starting at 7:30 a.m. while kicking off their annual holiday gift drive.

The Pendas Law Firm will give out 750 turkeys to families from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Kiwanis of Little Havana (1400 Southwest 1st Street, Miami 33135)

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be joined by NBA legend Magic Johnson for a drive-thru meal distribution at City Hall (3500 Pan American Drive, Miami 33133) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25th