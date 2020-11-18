Where to Get Free Turkeys, Thanksgiving Meals in South Florida

South Florida will be in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving coming this November 26th - and locations around the area are going to be helping those in need during this time.
Here's a list of locations around the area where you can get free turkeys or thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday.
Thursday, November 19th
- Colorado Rockies pitcher Yency Almonte will host a thanksgiving meal giveaway at the Hank Klein Club (2805 Southwest 32nd Avenue, Miami 33133) starting at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, November 20th
- AutoNation will give out 100 thanksgiving meal bags to families in need at Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek (4250 State Road 7, Coconut Creek 33073) starting at 7:30 a.m. while kicking off their annual holiday gift drive.
- The Pendas Law Firm will give out 750 turkeys to families from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Kiwanis of Little Havana (1400 Southwest 1st Street, Miami 33135)
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will be joined by NBA legend Magic Johnson for a drive-thru meal distribution at City Hall (3500 Pan American Drive, Miami 33133) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, November 25th
- Lazarito's Barber Shop (1959 West 60th Street, Hialeah 33012) will be giving away 600 turkeys and 1,000 meals starting at 12 p.m.
- The United Way of Broward County, along with the Miami Dolphins Foundation, will be giving away 1,000 meals to military veterans and active service members at the Colker Center (1300 South Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33316) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.