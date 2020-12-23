Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in South Florida Over the Holidays

Several COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County have modified their hours during the holiday season.
According to the state's Division of Emergency Management, all state-supported testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
In Broward County, all virus test collection sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. You can call the Broward County COVID-19 hotline at 954-357-9500 for more information.
Local
The hotline is active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, although it will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.
In Miami-Dade County, there are still some sites offering testing for limited hours over the holidays.
Plug in your zip code here to see what testing sites are open on Christmas, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Day in Miami-Dade.
Alternatively, see the list below for changes at many major testing sites, as well as information about what sites are closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For the complete list of testing locations and altered hours, click here.
Stephen P. Clark Center
111 NW 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
The Stephen P. Clark Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23, and on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salvation Army
911 West Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33130
The Salvation Army testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The walk-up site is generally open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Manuel Artime Theater
900 SW 1st Street
Miami, FL 33130
This testing site will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Normal operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.
PortMiami
1015 N America Way
Miami, FL 33132
This testing site is open on Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Marlins Park
501 Marlins Way
Miami, FL 33125
Marlins Park drive-thru testing site will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The site is generally open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Joseph Caleb Center
5400 NW 22nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33142
This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Miami Beach Convention Center Drive-Thru
1901 Convention Center Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Same as Joseph Caleb Center: This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Miami Beach Convention Center Walk-Up
1901 Convention Center Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
This walk-up site is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The drive-thru site, as mentioned previously, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40th Street
Miami, FL 33155
This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Amelia Earhart Park
401 East 65th Street
Hialeah, FL 33013
Amelia Earhart Park is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Sherbondy Park
380 Bahman Avenue
Opa-locka, FL 33054
Sherbondy Park will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Vacant Costco
14585 Biscayne Boulevard
North Miami, FL 33181
This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park
10901 SW 24th Street
Miami, FL 33165
This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Dolphin Mall
11401 NW 12th Street
Miami, FL 33172
Open Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Drive
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
This testing site is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
West Perrine Health Center
18255 Homestead Ave
Miami, FL 33157
This testing site is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15202 SW 88th Street
Miami, FL 33196
This site is open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Dade Government Center
10710 SW 211 Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Homestead Air Reserve Park
12200 SW 268 Street
Homestead, FL 33032
This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.