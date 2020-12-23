Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in South Florida Over the Holidays

Several COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County have modified their hours during the holiday season.

According to the state's Division of Emergency Management, all state-supported testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

In Broward County, all virus test collection sites will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. You can call the Broward County COVID-19 hotline at 954-357-9500 for more information.

The hotline is active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, although it will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

In Miami-Dade County, there are still some sites offering testing for limited hours over the holidays.

Plug in your zip code here to see what testing sites are open on Christmas, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Day in Miami-Dade.

Alternatively, see the list below for changes at many major testing sites, as well as information about what sites are closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For the complete list of testing locations and altered hours, click here.

Stephen P. Clark Center

111 NW 1st Street

Miami, FL 33128

The Stephen P. Clark Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23, and on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army

911 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

The Salvation Army testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The walk-up site is generally open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday to Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Manuel Artime Theater

900 SW 1st Street

Miami, FL 33130

This testing site will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Normal operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

PortMiami

1015 N America Way

Miami, FL 33132

This testing site is open on Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marlins Park

501 Marlins Way

Miami, FL 33125

Marlins Park drive-thru testing site will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The site is generally open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Joseph Caleb Center

5400 NW 22nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33142

This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Miami Beach Convention Center Drive-Thru

1901 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Same as Joseph Caleb Center: This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Miami Beach Convention Center Walk-Up

1901 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

This walk-up site is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The drive-thru site, as mentioned previously, will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33155

This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Amelia Earhart Park

401 East 65th Street

Hialeah, FL 33013

Amelia Earhart Park is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Sherbondy Park

380 Bahman Avenue

Opa-locka, FL 33054

Sherbondy Park will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Vacant Costco

14585 Biscayne Boulevard

North Miami, FL 33181

This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park

10901 SW 24th Street

Miami, FL 33165

This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th Street

Miami, FL 33172

Open Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

This testing site is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

West Perrine Health Center

18255 Homestead Ave

Miami, FL 33157

This testing site is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15202 SW 88th Street

Miami, FL 33196

This site is open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Dade Government Center

10710 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Homestead Air Reserve Park

12200 SW 268 Street

Homestead, FL 33032

This testing site closes early on Christmas Eve -- 1 p.m. It is closed all day Christmas and New Year’s Day. Site also closes at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.