White Pickup Towing U-Haul Sought in Homestead Hit-and-Run That Killed Child

Friends of a 5-year-old Homestead boy killed in a hit-and-run made sure his memorial was properly taken care of. Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk -- just a few of the favorites of Ramsey Cole, Jr. -- mark where the child was struck a few blocks from his home Saturday night.

“He was a good kid, everyone is going to miss him,” said one neighbor who knew the boy.

A Gofundme page set up by his family shows Ramsey in a graduation cap. Detectives say he was walking by the Family Dollar at Southwest 6th Street and 14th Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he was hit.

“The vehicle that struck him did flee the scene, did not stay, to an unknown area,” said Capt. Fernando Morales with the Homestead Police Dept.

Paramedics airlifted the child to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police released a video of a white pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer, hoping someone will spot the vehicle and call in about where it is. At this time they’re not calling it a suspect vehicle.

“We are considering this person a person of interest, we just want to talk to them because of the timeframe and they may or may not have seen anything,” said Capt. Morales.

Police say no arrests have been made in this case.

Neighbors were concerned about how people speed down Southwest 14th Avenue daily.