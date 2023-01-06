Who Are French Montana and Rob49, Rappers Involved in Miami Gardens Shooting?

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a popular Miami Gardens restaurant during what witnesses said was a video shoot for rapper French Montana and involving fellow rappers Rob49 and C.E.D. Mogul.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded to a ShotSpotter call shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street.

Police said an altercation started in a different location and eventually ended at the restaurant, where the shooting happened.

Here's a look at the three rappers who were involved in the incident:

French Montana

The 38-year old native of Morocco, who moved to the United States as a teenager, signed with Bad Boy Records and South Florida native Rick Ross's Maybach Music Group in 2012 after the release of his breakthrough hit "Choppa Choppa Down" two years before.

The multi-platinum selling artist released his first record Excuse My French in 2013, which featured the hit single "Ain't Worried About Nothin." He would release three more records, with 2017's Jungle Rules featuring the song "Unforgettable" that reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

Montana has had run-ins with the law, including previous allegations of sexual misconduct at a hotel in Miami Beach in 2017.

Rob49

The 23-year-old New Orleans native began his rap career in 2020 and released his album, 4God, one year later. He was reportedly one of the 10 people injured in the incident, though that has not been confirmed by police.

C.E.D. Mogul

The rapper released his latest album, Sorry I Didn't Fail, in 2022. He told NBC 6 he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed. The shoot then moved to The Licking, where people were shot, including rapper Rob49.