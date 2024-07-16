Who was Sergio Pino, the millionaire property developer found dead in his home?

Sergio Pino, a prominent and wealthy developer in South Florida, was found dead by suicide inside his home amid an FBI investigation into criminal allegations in his bitter divorce battle with his wife of 32 years.

The allegations involved claims of arson and stalking, as well as Tatiana Pino accusing her husband of poisoning her. They are part of an ongoing federal investigation that has already resulted in the arrests of four people, but Sergio Pino was not yet charged with a crime.

The start of Century Homebuilders

If you see the word "Century" in a Miami-Dade development, it likely began with the Pino family.

Sergio Pino was the founder of Century Homebuilders Group, LLC, established in 1995, which its website says is the largest Hispanic-owned homebuilder in the nation. The group boasts it acquired, developed and/or managed over 50 multi-family and condominium communities that account for over 15,000 homes through Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

He also founded and was the chairman and president of Century Partners Group, and had his first business endeavor at 20 years old with Century Plumbing, a retail plumbing supplier that "quickly grew to the largest Hispanic-owned plumbing company in the nation."

Community involvement

An active member of the South Florida community, he served as a president of the politically powerful Latin Builders Association from 1989-1992, and was either a member or held leadership positions in the Builders Association of South Florida, Public Health Trust, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mercy Foundation, Florida International University Board of Trustees, and more.

Sergio Pino was also appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush to serve on the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Commission in 2000.

Philanthropy

According to the Century Group's website, Sergio Pino and his companies raised awareness and funds for La Liga Contra el Cancer and the American Cancer Society/Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Department, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miami Children’s Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, and Habitat for Humanity. He also significantly funded Florida International University's Eugenio Pino & Family Global Entrepreneurship Center, which is named after his father and family.