‘Whoa, My Gosh!': Photobombing Pigeon Startles NBC6 Meteorologist on Live TV

Sometimes, even animals want their 15 seconds of fame.

NBC6 meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz received quite the shock on air when a pigeon interrupted the Sunday morning newscast.

Ambriz had just gotten a toss from the anchor as she gave viewers a live look at Hollywood Beach. She began talking about the seaweed, gesturing to the shoreline.

Just as Ambriz was about to give viewers a look at the week's forecast, a pigeon flew right into the live beach camera.

Despite the fact that she was safely recording inside the studio, the giant image of a pigeon flying behind her gave Ambriz quite the scare.

"I wasn't expecting the bird to come, and from my vantage point, I thought it was going to land on my head," Ambriz said.

"My natural reaction was to duck," she said. "Then, in a nanosecond, you start thinking 'you're on TV, you're at work, keep going, keep going.'"

And she did just that. Like a true professional, Ambriz didn't let the unexpected photobomber shake her. She composed herself and carried on with the forecast.

After the funny onscreen scare, Ambriz took to Twitter to share the clip with her followers.

Brain: bird is going to land on you!



Reality: I’m in the studio and this is a live camera...🤦‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/uQmZhEAuqQ — Chelsea Ambriz (@ChelseaAmbrizTV) May 22, 2023

She says she's shocked by how much attention the video has gotten on social media.

"I've gotten a lot of people that are kind of chuckling along with me," she said. "I definitely did not think it was going to explode like it has. The retweets and the interactions on Twitter have been fun to see, but yeah, it was just a blooper."