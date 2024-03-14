Who's Sessi, the singer in the viral video of a Sunny Isles Beach Police stop?

A video showing an intense traffic stop that ended with a singer being pulled out of a car and handcuffed in Sunny Isles Beach has gone viral this week.

The singer in question, 32-year-old Cecilia Mercado, goes by the name Sessi, and has over 195,000 Instagram followers.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ceceilia Mercado

Police said Mercado refused to get out of the car and was driving with a counterfeit diplomatic license tag when they stopped her on Tuesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to an arrest report, the plate had the words "diplomat" and "ambassador at large" and said it was "non-expiring."

Mercado told officers the vehicle was registered with the U.S. Department of State, but police contacted a Department of State official who confirmed it wasn't a valid diplomatic tag, the report said.

Mercado has since left jail and has stated on an Instagram live with Only in Dade that she is innocent and insisted her diplomatic tag was legitimate.

"There goes my tag, right there," she said while holding up a document to the camera. "It's registered with the United States Department—look at that—DOT."

The document could not be verified.

After singer Cecilia Mercado was arrested for driving with a counterfeited tag in Sunny Isles Beach on Tuesday, police stopped a Maybach driven by a man who had gone to pick up Mercado from jail.

Amid all the controversy the video has sparked, Sessi has gained more notoriety in South Florida, with people siding with her and others reprimanding her actions and backing up the way police tackled the situation.

As a new arrest was made on one of Sessi’s friends for also allegedly driving a car with a counterfeit diplomatic license plate, more questions have arisen regarding whom this now-infamous singer is.

Mercado, a Bronx native, was profiled back in 2021 by New York media.

The Bronx Times reported that she “was raised in Castle Hill by Eddi and Ivania Mercado. Her mom was an event coordinator and sang at festivals, and her father was a music producer. Her first taste of the limelight came at age 5 when she sang at a Puerto Rican Day festival.” The article goes on to say that Sessi comes from a “hard-working Cuban and Puerto Rican household."

In the same article it was reported that Sessi had made "the leap to Los Angeles at 19-years-old hoping to one day be a star."

Mercado stated that she had done "anything and everything to put myself out there. I really lived that artist struggle."

At the time the article was written, it was said that her music career was "slowly headed in the right direction."

In November 2020, she was included in Billboard's "20 Latina Artists to Discover Before 2020 Ends" list, along other now-well-known female artists such as Maria Becerra and Lola Indigo.

"Sessi entered the Latin music scene with her debut single 'Deja Que Te Lleve' at the helm of Grammy-nominated producer Gavriel “Vein” Rafael. In the music video, the Latinx songstress flaunts her killer dance moves, her deep-rooted lyrics, and most importantly, her fresh power vocals,' Billboard said then.

On YouTube, Sessi has 5.28K subscribers and has videos with more than 600,000 views.

After the video of her arrest went viral, Sunny Isles Beach police released a statement, saying the traffic stop video doesn't capture the full incident.

“The female driver shown in the video was stopped by our officers for traffic violations. She then stated she had 'immunity.' She repeatedly refused to comply with officers' orders and was placed in handcuffs.”