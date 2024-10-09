Who's under a tornado warning in South Florida? Here's all you need to know about tornadoes

South Florida will be under sporadic tornado warnings this Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Footage of a tornado crossing north of I-75 and west of U.S. 27 was captured this morning. Click here to watch the video.

Locations impacted include Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Weston, Mile Marker 30 on Alligator Alley, intersection Alligator Alley and Miami Canal, East Toll Gate on Alligator Alley, and Intersection I-75 and U.S. 27.

The National Weather Service urges residents to take cover now. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Why hurricanes increase the threat of tornadoes

Hurricanes are most known for the wind, surge and rain threats that come with them. But there is another very common threat that arrives in the outer rain bands–tornadoes.

Tornadoes are typically found on the eastern side of the hurricane, and in fact it is known as the strongest side, or "dirty" side, of the system.

In South Florida, it is common to see waterspouts, but tropical tornadoes are formed with the elevated wind shear that comes as the outer band, known as squall lines, move onshore.

The outer bands shoot off and away from the center of circulation, and they are moving quickly. As they move onshore, the wind at the surface begins to slow down. But higher in the atmosphere, the wind remains strong.

This contrast is known as wind shear – a change in wind speed (or direction) at different heights in the sky. This will create quick, but frequent, spin-up tornadoes.

The change in direction comes as there is a natural counterclockwise spin from the hurricane itself, but the outer bands are moving away from the center, causing a slightly different direction of those winds.

These are typically very short-lived and weak compared to the large supercell tornadoes that come from single rotating thunderstorms.