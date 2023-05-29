Caught on Camera

‘Why Am I Going to Jail?': Alleged Drunk Driver Questioned by Deputies After Speeding Through Florida Beach

Sarah Ramsammy is accused of nearly hitting beachgoers at Smyrna Dunes Park before driving her car into the water.

By Kristina Bugante

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida woman was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend after deputies say she recklessly drove through the beach — narrowly missing children and families — with a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit.

Body camera footage from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows deputies questioning 26-year-old Sarah Ramsammy of Orlando after she allegedly drove an SUV into the waters of Smyrna Dunes Park on Saturday.

"I was the driver and they kind of stopped us and said we almost hit a child," Ramsammy tells deputies. "I didn't think that we did, but that's what they told us."

Witnesses told NBC affiliate WESH that they were enjoying a day at the beach with their kids when someone started yelling for everyone to watch out for the reckless driver. Footage from the sheriff's office shows beachgoers surrounding a blue SUV on the shoreline.

"She's gonna go to jail, OK?" a deputy in the bodycam footage tells Ramsammy.

"And why am I going to jail?" she asks.

"'Cause right now, I think you're driving under the influence," he says. "Then we got reckless with multiple people over here. You were inches away from multiple people."

Ramsammy had a BAC level of 0.153, deputies said. She was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Witnesses told WESH Ramsammy showed little remorse.

"I was just yelling at them from the window," Ashley Young said. "Like, 'You almost hit my child, firstly, many other kids, dogs.' And she was like, 'Well, I didn't so.'"

Another witness, who was at the beach with her friends and their young children, said the scene was "scary and chaotic."

"She just had no regard for anybody else," Ariel Hiddleston told WESH.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraFlorida
