Why are bear encounters increasing in Florida? How to keep your family and pets safe

Living in Florida often means close encounters with — sometimes scary — wildlife.

While it's not uncommon to hear of snake, shark or even gator sightings, people have been coming face to face with a more unexpected creature in recent years.

Recent viral videos have shown an increasing number of encounters between bears and humans in Florida neighborhoods.

But why are these sightings becoming more frequent, and how can humans protect themselves from a bear encounter?

Which kind of bears live in Florida?

When we talk about bears in Florida, we're talking about black bears, which are the only species of bear found in the Sunshine State.

FWC biologists estimate that there are approximately 4,050 black bears in Florida today.

Adult male black bears usually weigh between 250 to 350 lbs, while females usually weigh between 130 and 180 lbs.

The largest adult male black bear in Florida weighed 760 lbs and the largest adult female weighed 460 lbs.

According to the FWC, adult male black bears usually live within a 60 square mile area, whereas females usually live within a 15 square mile area.

In Florida, black bear breeding season runs from June to August and cubs are born early in the following year. Female bears have their first litter at about 3 ½ years old and generally have a litter every other year.

Why are bear encounters becoming more common in Florida?

Since the 1980s, the black bear population has been expanding along with our human population, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida has grown from about 5 million residents in 1960 to over 20 million today, which has resulted in urban sprawl throughout the state.

"Urban sprawl is encroaching on traditionally remote areas, bringing people into prime bear habitat," the FWC website states. "As a result, bears and people are encountering each other more than ever."

While maps from the FWC show fewer bear sightings in Southeast Florida compared to other parts of the state, they still happen.

Just a few months ago, a black bear was seen running around a Homestead neighborhood, and even walking up to one resident's door.

How to keep bears away from houses and neighborhoods

"Bears are basically just looking for food primarily," FWC Bear Biologist Mike Orlando told NBC affiliate WESH-TV. "It's all they're doing, looking for food all the time."

Many of the viral bear encounters we've seen in Florida have shown bears getting into our food supply — from stealing drinks out of a family's fridge to swiping Chick-fil-A off a man's doorstep.

While Ring camera video of a bear on your front step sounds pretty cool, the FWC advises that the best way to enjoy bears is from a distance.

This means keeping them away from food sources like garbage, pet food, and birdseed.

"It only takes one person to leave out their garbage or pet food for them to continue that behavior," said Orlando.

New technology is designed to help keep bears away from our trash and homes, from bear-resistant trash can attachments to motion-activated water sprinklers, alarms and air horns.

However, sometimes even empty trash cans and bird feeders can attract bears because they know what they look like.

What threat do bears pose to our pets?

Dogs and bears simply don't get along, and experts say a leash makes all the difference.

Orlando says that while a dog may bark, it cannot engage with the bear while on a leash. This means the bear will not feel the need to defend itself because the dog isn't approaching.

A viral video from over the summer shows Ring camera footage of a Florida woman leaving her home to walk her dog, when a black bear showed up at her front doorstep.

Her dog, which was luckily on a leash, began barking loudly at the sight of the bear, which — combined with the woman's screams — scared the bear right off.

How to stay safe if you encounter a bear

Bears are excellent climbers and often climb trees when they are frightened.

But what happens when the bear frightens you?

Orlando says it's most important to stay calm and not try to run from the bear.

"If you see a bear and you run the opposite direction, the bear is gonna go, 'Hey, that thing's running! I have to chase it!' and they may not even know why," said Orlando. "But it's part of their biology."

Instead, if you encounter a bear in your neighborhood, you'll want to make yourself seem really large and speak in a loud, firm voice. Then, you can slowly retreat into your house.

If you're out on a walk and there's no place to retreat, experts say carrying bear spray is also a good idea.