‘Why didn't God take me?': Parents mourn son gunned down, allegedly by teen, in Naranja

Jessica Fernandez and Jonathan Morales are living a nightmare, after their 18-year-old son Flavio Morales was shot and killed last month in what they say was a senseless act of violence.

"He was young," his father said in Spanish. "Why did he die like that? Why didn’t God take me and not him?"

The shooting took place in a park at Southwest 141st Avenue and 264th Street in Naranja.

Detectives said Flavio was with his friends playing sports when a fight broke out.

The arrest report details that the shooter, identified as 16-year-old Samuel Eugene Boyd, grabbed a chain from around Flavio’s neck, and Flavio then punched him before Boyd took out a gun and fired.

According to the family, the shooter fired seven times, hitting Flavio all but one of those times.

Boyd is now facing second-degree murder charges. He faced a judge this weekend when he was charged as an adult in court.

According to Jonathan Morales, there were two other people with the shooter when his son was shot. He said they all went to the same school, but didn't know Flavio.

Now, the couple says they will have to hold their family together, while knowing they will never see their son again.

"I lost him because he was killed, but they also lost because he's in jail," Jessica Fernandez said. "Nobody won or anything."

The family said they no longer feel safe in their community and worry about the safety of their other children. Boyd meanwhile remains in jail.