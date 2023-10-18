Why does my water taste like chlorine? It's part of Miami-Dade's process of cleansing its supply

A heads up for Miami-Dade residents: Your drinking water may smell or taste different over the next couple of weeks.

For the next two weeks, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is performing its annual chlorine conversion, when the county temporarily changes the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants.

You may notice a chlorine smell or taste in your water, and you may see brief periods of lower-than-normal water pressure or cloudy water, but officials say the conversion won't impact your health.

''You may taste and smell it, but it’s going to have no impact on you whatsoever,’’ Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department Director Roy Coley said. ''It’s a precaution that using the weaker disinfect chlorine throughout the year in the event any bacteria were to get in our system and us not know about it then the free chlorine will remove it.''

The county says this procedure is considered an effective method of cleansing water distribution systems.

''Either disinfected is safe equally safe there is no negative impacts to the community,’’ Coley said.

If your water looks cloudy, run your water for three to five minutes until it's clear. Officials say this is temporary but necessary so your drinking water is safe and reliable throughout the year.

The conversion ends Oct. 29.

If you have questions about water quality, you can call the Department’s Laboratory Division. Customers who live north of Southwest Eighth Street should call 786-552-4738. Those living south of SW 8th Street should call 786-552-4181.

