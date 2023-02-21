Why is it So Hot in February? NBC 6 Meteorologist Explains  

We could set some warm weather records on your Tuesday with widespread mid-80s on tap.

We are forecasting a balmy high of 86° in Miami Tuesday afternoon. The current record for this date is also 86° set back in 1989.

The forecast in Fort Lauderdale is coming in a little cooler as we expect the high of the day to come in around 84°.

The current record is 86° for this date set back in 1967.

Key West is a bit of a longshot as well with a forecast of 83 and the record for this date coming in at 85°. That record has been in play since 1882!

What’s causing the above average temperatures? It’s all about the jet stream.

This fast-moving stream of air is the dividing line between cold air to the north and warm air to the south.

Florida and much of the Deep South will be well south of the jet stream right into the weekend. We will be in the area called the “ridge”.

This location is known for allowing southerly winds to filter in well above average numbers.

We will be at least five degrees above average right through Sunday with humidity as well.