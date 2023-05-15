‘Why Would Someone Do This?': Opa-locka Salvage Yard Hit by Vandals

The owners of an Opa-locka salvage yard are asking for help after they said the business was hit by vandals over the weekend.

The damage is costing Auto America Motors Inc. more than $100,000. One of the owners said about 30 vehicles had their windows smashed.

“Both these windows smashed out,” said Jose Gonzalez, who is one of the owners.

The salvage yard fixes cars with minor damage to resell, but now the vehicles are only good for parts. Gonzalez said he paid over $7,000 for one of the cars that was hit.

“This is like a big huge loss for us,” said Jose’s brother, Douglas Gonzalez.

Now they want to know who did this and why.

“We work 20 years and I can’t imagine anything like this. Why would someone do this?” Douglas said.

The neighboring business was also hit. Nothing was reported stolen, only a lot of damage.

Auto America Motors Inc. is looking to see if insurance will cover any of the destruction. But more importantly, the owners said they want the criminals caught so it doesn't happen to someone else.

Opa-locka Police are investigating.