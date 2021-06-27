South Florida

Widely Scattered Showers in South Florida Sunday as Rain Chances Continue Throughout Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are stepping out of your home today, do not leave without an umbrella.

It still appears we are on track for Sunday to be the brighter half of the weekend.

Local

We have lowered our rain chances to 30% today.

There are widely scattered storms that can still come in from time to time on the easterly breeze, but with much lower coverage than the last couple of days.

Expect a high of 90° and watch out for dangerous rip currents at the beach.

Identical weather is forecast for Monday before our rain chances ramp up Tuesday through Thursday, followed by drier weather filtering in Friday into next weekend.

