Wife, Daughter Speak Out After 67-Year-Old Man Was Murdered in Coral Gables

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed last week when he was robbed by two teens near a condominium building in Coral Gables, leading to a pursuit and large police perimeter in Coconut Grove.

Now, days after the incident, Jorge Romero's wife and daughter are speaking out.

Romero’s family says the beloved husband, father and handyman came to this country from Colombia to work and provide for his loved ones.

His wife Erika says the last time she spoke to Romero, he gave her a kiss and said “I love you.” She never thought that would be the last time she would see him again.

Romero's daughter calls him “a great man that gave everything of himself for his family.”

The devastated family is left mourning after Jorge Romero was fatally shot by two teens, who were taken into custody on Friday. One of the teen suspects appeared here in juvenile court Monday where a judge found probable cause.

The teens, ages 17 and 18, are being charged with murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, armed grand theft of a car and fleeing from police.

The 17-year-old suspect will be back in court on Aug. 12, where it will be decided if he will be charged as an adult.

Witnesses said Romero was picking up trash near the condo building's loading dock when a vehicle pulled up and there was an argument.

According to the arrest reports, 18-year-old Gary Ragin pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his property.

The reports then say the 17-year-old grabbed the gun from Ragin, shot Romero in the chest, and stole his wallet as he lay dying.

Romero's family is “thankful to the police and the community that worked really hard to capture these murderers.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs. Click here for details.