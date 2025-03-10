‘My heart just broke': Wife killed, husband hurt in Pompano Beach DUI hit-and-run

A family is in mourning and a driver is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges after a hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach left a woman dead and her husband severely injured.

Patricia Marciante, 74, and her 76-year-old husband Salvatore Marciante were crossing the street in the area of East Atlantic Boulevard and Pompano Beach Boulevard when they were struck by a pickup truck around 9 p.m. on Friday.

They were taken to Broward Health North Medical Center where Patricia had internal bleeding and was rushed into surgery. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Salvatore Marciante had a brain bleed and a broken leg, and was undergoing surgery on Monday, family members said.

The truck narrowly missed hitting the couple's daughter and granddaughter.

“Obviously my brother was struck, but unfortunately Patricia was run over by the truck," brother Antonio Marciante said. "Those two were inseparable, you talk about being best friends, they were best friends. They went everywhere together and they were just enjoying the best part of their life and enjoying retirement."

Authorities said the couple were in the crosswalk when they were struck by a black Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 37-year-old Ashley Bowman, who fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid, an arrest report said.

Deputies later stopped the truck and observed Bowman had several signs of impairment including "blown pupils, red bloodshot and glassy eyes, mood swings, as well as smelling an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her person," the report said.

Bowman, of Fort Lauderdale, initially consented to give a blood sample but then revoked her consent, the report said.

She was later booked into jail, where she remained without bond on Monday, records showed.

Antonio Marciante said his brother and sister-in-law, who were married for 46 years, had been planning a trip to Italy. He said his brother was conscious and alert but they haven't told him his wife died, since they're waiting for the right time.

"They were planning a trip to Palermo which is where we are from and he wanted me and my wife to go with them. And when he saw me yesterday he asked me, 'Don’t forget about that trip in May,'" Antonio Marciante said. "My heart just broke. That trip is not going to happen."