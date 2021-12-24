Wife Killed, Husband Hospitalized After Attempted Murder-Suicide: Police

Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday morning that left a wife dead and her husband in the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after midnight at a home near Southwest 133rd Avenue and 20th Street.

According to police, the 40-year-old husband shot his 37-year-old wife to death in the backyard while their children — a 13-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son — were inside the home.

MDPD said the husband then shot himself in an attempted suicide. The daughter called police and the father was rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victims or the motive behind the shooting.