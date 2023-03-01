Wife of Good Samaritan Who Saved Driver in Plantation Fiery Crash Recalls Daring Rescue

A dramatic crash occurred on Tuesday in Plantation, where a silver SUV crashed into a power pole before bursting into flames.

However, acts of heroism from neighbors followed as they rushed to free the driver from the burning car.

Nohemi Patino, a neighbor, said that as she dialed 911, her husband and other good Samaritans ran to the scene to rescue the driver.

She said her husband unbuckled the diver from the burning vehicle moments before it was totally consumed by fire.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I went inside to get my cellphone to talk to. And I went on and my husband went out quickly because I guess he noticed that there was actually a car involved. And when I came out, I thought he was right there, and he was helping with other people. He was helping get the guy out of the car," Patino said. "… They broke all the windows, but they could not see exactly if there was still somebody inside. And finally, they reached inside... My husband took the seatbelt off.”

A driver crashed his car into a power pole and it caught fire, knocking out power for residents Tuesday in Plantation, police said. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries but is expected to survive.

After the driver was rushed to the hospital by first responders, Patino said the driver’s daughter arrived on scene and was unaware her father had already been rescued from the burning vehicle.

“And she started, like, grabbing her head and started crying. So one of the neighbors said, ‘Oh, he's OK, he's OK,’” Patino said.

She said the driver’s daughter told neighbors the crash likely occurred because of a medical episode.

Patino's home is steps away from Tuesday’s crash scene on Sunrise Boulevard near NW 70th Avenue.

She and other neighbors are now asking for barriers to be put up to protect homes and families in the neighborhood, as they fear similar accidents could occur.

"This is a 45-mile-per-hour zone, but sometimes you can hear people that go 80 and 90,” she said. “We have porches, but we can't enjoy them because, I mean, you are always hesitant that something might happen."

In January, a man in the Nob Hill neighborhood appealed to the city for guardrails after three cars crashed into his home on separate occasions.

Mayor Nick Sortal told NBC 6 that the city later approved a plan for that neighborhood and is considering doing the same in Patino's neighborhood as well.

"We're very grateful for the residents who rushed out to save the driver … We also have budgeted for a city-wide traffic study to have hard data on driving patterns throughout the city,” Sortal said. “We 100 percent will check it out like we did before taking the action we did to improve Nob Hill Road… There are many options…”

The mayor said any Plantation residents with roadway safety concerns should reach his office via email at mayor@plantation.org.