Wife of Israeli prime minister visits Oct. 7 exhibit in North Miami as hostage deal reached

Noa Argamani, who quickly became the face of the Israeli hostage crisis, recounted at the exhibition when she was taken by Hamas during the festival on Oct. 7, 2023.

By Lena Salzbank and The Associated Press

The wife of Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited an exhibition in North Miami commemorating the Oct. 7 attacks, as the Israeli prime minister said a deal to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip has been reached.

Noa Argamani, who quickly became the face of the Israeli hostage crisis, recounted at the Nova Music Festival Exhibition when she was taken by Hamas during the festival on Oct. 7, 2023.

Videos of the harrowing abduction soon flooded social media.

“I had no water, no electricity, no air conditioning, no food,” Argamani said.

In June, after eight months in captivity, Argamani was rescued by Israeli forces. 

Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, walked through the exhibit with Argamani and also addressed a crowd of visitors. 

“My husband is working days and nights, and I know this is a holy mission, but he is thinking day and night of every each and one of the hostages,” she said.

The deal ending the fighting between Israel and Hamas is sent, but Israel still needs to approve it. NBC6's Steve Litz reports

The deal was reached Friday after Benjamin Netanyahu's office had said earlier there were last-minute snags in finalizing a ceasefire that would pause 15 months of war.

Netanyahu said he would convene his security Cabinet later Friday and then the government to approve the long-awaited agreement.

Netanyahu's statement appeared to clear the way for the Israeli government to approve of the deal, which would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and see dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. It would also allow hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to the remains of their homes in Gaza.

