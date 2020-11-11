Wife of Miami-Dade Firefighter Passes Away in Homestead House Fire

The wife of a South Florida firefighter passed away after a fire broke out in their Homestead home Tuesday afternoon, fire officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

The body of the firefighter's wife was found by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews after extinguishing the flames which ravaged their home, located in the 1200 block of Northwest 18th Street.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue offered their condolences to their colleague.

"As many of you know, the fire happened at the residence of one of our firefighters and sadly, during this fire, his wife tragically passed away," the statement read. "On behalf of the MDFR family, we thank everyone for their outpouring support and their condolences."

A GoFundMe has been created for the firefighter, who is identified as Corey Logan. It states Logan has been with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for over 20 years.

On the day of the fatal fire, the organizer of the fundraiser says he and Logan were working an overtime shift when Logan received a Ring notification. The surveillance video showed a neighbor frantically banging on his door. Both men were on the way to Logan's house when reports of a house fire at Logan's address came over the dispatch radio.

According to the organizer of the fundraiser, both men helped extinguish the fire, but discovered Logan's wife was inside the home and passed away. Logan had been his wife's caretaker who had many medical conditions, the GoFundMe said.

As of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, over $60,000 has been raised, with a $100,000.