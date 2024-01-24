Wild new videos show stunt drivers taking over several South Florida streets

Wild new videos show several dangerous intersection takeovers across Miami-Dade and Broward that are raising questions after police cruisers can be seen in the middle of the chaos.

One video posted to social media Tuesday night showed one takeover happening at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami-Dade.

The video shows a car drifting and doing donuts while passengers light fireworks and hanging out of the windows and doors of the vehicle.

Another video from Northwest 57th Avenue and 183rd Street shows two police cruisers sitting in the middle of the intersection with their lights on as a car drifts in circles.

It appears no one participating was dispersing and no action was apparently being taken to stop it.

Yet another video from just outside the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood shows a large crowd on foot and on motorcycles shutting down the intersection at State Road 7 and Stirling Road.

Police said they can't comment on the incidents because Homeland Security is involved.

NBC6's Julia Bagg has the latest on after dangerous street takeovers were caught on camera at a South Florida intersection.

Authorities have said street takeovers and stunt driving incidents have been on the rise in recent years, and are extremely dangerous for participants, spectators and other drivers.

Hundreds of participants and spectators have attended the events, where they show up and block lanes of traffic while racing, drifting, or doing donuts and other dangerous stunts, the reports said.

Numerous arrests have been made of organizers and participants throughout South Florida.

Just last week, police announced the arrest of a man who they said was one of the main organizers of the South Florida takeovers dating back to 2022.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.