Wild Shooting in Miami-Dade Neighborhood Caught on Camera

Gunmen in cars are shown exchanging gunfire while speeding through a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in new doorbell camera footage.

It's hard to count exactly how many gunshots flew down Northwest 68th Street Tuesday evening because so many were fired at once but Miami-Dade Police believe it was over 20.

Two or three vehicles were involved in the incident, which can be clearly seen and heard in Ring camera footage.

In the video, a car is seen speeding down the street folowed by a silver SUV, with someone hanging out the window shooting at the first car.

Witnesses said they saw the cars speed by their homes.

"“Them boys were sitting in the window shooting back at the truck, the truck diver shooting at them and the car behind was shooting at them, it was three of them shooting right behind each other," said one woman who didn't want to be identified. “I was on my way out the door to check the mail and I’m glad my grand baby was crying, if she wasn’t crying I would’ve been caught up in it."

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg is in NW Miami-Dade with the latest.

Miami-Dade Police officials said ShotSpotter alerted them to the scene where they found several shell casings.

No one was hurt but some unoccupied cars were hit by bullets, police said.

"You don’t know if you’re going to get hit by a stray bullet, you can’t do yardwork, you can’t play with the kids, the dogs, it’s not a way to live," said another neighbor who didn't want to be identified.