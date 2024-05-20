Wild video captures woman attempting to stab men with sharp object after crash on I-395

Wild video captured by Chopper 6 shows the moment a woman charged at two men with a sharp object and tried to stab them hours after they were involved in an early morning crash Monday on Interstate 395.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of I-395 near Biscayne Boulevard.

Traffic was slow-moving as three lanes remained closed due to the crash.

Aerial video, however, captured the moment a woman came charging toward two men with a sharp object. It appears the woman tried to stab one of the men, but another intervened.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She was then pulled off of them and walked away before police arrived.

Video showed traffic backed up for miles as both cars remained on the road and debris was scattered on the highway.

At this time, officials have not released any additional information on what caused the crash or if the woman will face charges for the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.