Wild video shows armed suspects smashing glass case at Tampa jewelry store

A brazen jewelry store theft was caught on camera as armed robbers smash the glass case last Friday afternoon.

In the video, you can see a woman entering Liberty Jewelers, located at 1957 W. MLK Boulevard, walks around the store for a few minutes before leaving.

Moments later, the video shows the same woman holding the door open for two other suspects. The first suspect walks in wearing a black hoodie and sporting a hammer and proceeds to smash the glass case and steal several items inside, while the other suspect, wearing a yellow jacket and who was also armed, waits at the front door, pointing the gun at the store.

According to a statement by Tampa Police, while the armed suspect pointed a gun towards the people inside the store, an armed employee fired off a round towards the suspects, causing the three of them to flee in a grey Nissan Altima with a white paper tag reading OTX4425.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The stray bullet hit an unoccupied car stationed in the parking lot, according to the statement.

Police said there were no injuries during the robbery.

If you can help identify or provide information related to the suspects or vehicle involved in this robbery, you are asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.