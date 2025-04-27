A boat capsized in North Miami Beach Saturday, throwing several people into the water. One of the passengers is in the hospital.

Cell phone and surveillance video shows a boat crash into another boat, launch into the air and flip over, sending several people in the water. It happened in North Miami Beach's Eastern Shores community, near Northeast 35th avenue and 181st street.

Bram Fiebelkorn was feet away. “I see a boat that just started zig zagging real fast,” Fiebelkorn said.

Fielbelkorn said he was in his hot tub at his home when he saw the boat speed up. He had seconds to get out the way.

“It was nuts, it was absolutely crazy,” Fiebelkorn said.

Fielbelkorn and several of his neighbors jumped into action to help the people who were ejected from the boat.

“Kids were on the boat , mother and father on the boat and everyone was ejected,” Fiebelkorn said. “[I] went under the boat to see if anyone else was under there, at that point everyone had been removed. We were able to pull them out and everyone survived so it turned out to be a good night.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said everyone board was accounted for and one adult patient went to the hospital.

Fielbelkorn and his neighbors said they were in the right place at the right time.

“Look, if I were on the other side I would hope good folks would do the same for me,” Fielbelkorn said. “[I'm'] very happy it ended the way it did because everyone survived. There were no casualties; the kids were fine.”

There’s no information on how or why the boat operator crashed or how many people were on board.